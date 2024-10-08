Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 803,267 Shares of Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 803,267 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $9,237,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,877,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,586,926. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,640 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $111,727.60.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.5 %

VTN opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

