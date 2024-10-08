Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) CEO Timothy J. Donahue Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,119,554. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crown Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Crown by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Crown by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,006,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after purchasing an additional 48,321 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.