WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Maree Isaacs Sells 20,040 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTCGet Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 20,040 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$135.85 ($91.79), for a total value of A$2,722,434.00 ($1,839,482.43).

Maree Isaacs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 19th, Maree Isaacs sold 31,086 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$131.78 ($89.04), for a total value of A$4,096,513.08 ($2,767,914.24).

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

