WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Maree Isaacs Sells 20,040 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 20,040 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$135.85 ($91.79), for a total value of A$2,722,434.00 ($1,839,482.43).
Maree Isaacs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, Maree Isaacs sold 31,086 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$131.78 ($89.04), for a total value of A$4,096,513.08 ($2,767,914.24).
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.
