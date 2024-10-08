Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV) Insider Fury Gold Mines Limited Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Fury Gold Mines Limited sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$3,356,400.00.

Dolly Varden Silver Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CVE:DV opened at C$1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.37. Dolly Varden Silver Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.05.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Research analysts predict that Dolly Varden Silver Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dolly Varden Silver from C$1.25 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Haywood Securities raised shares of Dolly Varden Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

