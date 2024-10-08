Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Anthony Rozic Sells 155,000 Shares

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Rozic sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.75 ($24.83), for a total value of A$5,696,870.00 ($3,849,236.49).

Goodman Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Goodman Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.