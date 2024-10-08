Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Anthony Rozic Sells 155,000 Shares

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Rozic sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.75 ($24.83), for a total value of A$5,696,870.00 ($3,849,236.49).
Goodman Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.
Goodman Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goodman Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.