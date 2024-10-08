William Scott Kirker Sells 66,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.37, for a total value of C$4,380,274.80.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$53.45 and a 12-month high of C$74.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.96.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.37). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 30.75%. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.68037 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cormark raised Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$72.50 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.38.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

