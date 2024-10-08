Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Heather A. Planishek Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $40.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 324.28 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 696.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 206,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 180,172 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 70,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

