Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Gogo by 27.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,064,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,906,000 after buying an additional 664,803 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 1,895,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $2,764,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 7.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 152,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 19.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 814,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of GOGO opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $12.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $807.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. Gogo had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 145.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

