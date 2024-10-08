Algert Global LLC Invests $412,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $110,736.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,114.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,176.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $110,736.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,190 shares in the company, valued at $828,114.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,292 over the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

