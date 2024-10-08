Algert Global LLC Makes New $479,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Global Payments by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Down 1.1 %

Global Payments stock opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.