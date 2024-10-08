Algert Global LLC Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 891.8% in the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,775.25.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,952.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $1,975.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,788.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,508.55.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

