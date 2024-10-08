Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 5,773 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,110,000 after acquiring an additional 207,798 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after buying an additional 84,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,117,000 after buying an additional 68,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.88%.

In other Southwest Gas news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

