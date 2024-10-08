Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 109.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 7,485,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after buying an additional 156,838 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 553,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,875,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 93.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.15. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In other news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,659.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,659.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.