Algert Global LLC Purchases New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after acquiring an additional 535,414 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 12.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,591 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Roblox
In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $620,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,662,103 shares in the company, valued at $461,365,418.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $774,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,070.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $620,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,662,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,365,418.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 762,341 shares of company stock worth $32,788,526. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Roblox Trading Down 1.5 %
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
