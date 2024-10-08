Algert Global LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at $376,139,312.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Transocean Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE RIG opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.79. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

