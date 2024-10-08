Algert Global LLC Buys 7,976 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,294.9% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312,500 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $43,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 918,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $6,760,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $28,437.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,311.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Price Performance

NYSE VZIO opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 125.44 and a beta of 2.04.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

