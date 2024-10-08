25,010 Shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 21.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,694,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 470,415 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 250,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,449,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 84,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 6.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,880,432.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,784.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,904 shares of company stock worth $3,111,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

