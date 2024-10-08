Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Belden by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,457. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Belden Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $118.41.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

