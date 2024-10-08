Algert Global LLC Invests $407,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 40,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Coty by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Coty by 260.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

