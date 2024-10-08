Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $700.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $577.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised Tyler Technologies to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $591.77.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TYL opened at $581.45 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $598.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $579.93 and its 200-day moving average is $510.97.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,122. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,005 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after buying an additional 70,801 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.