Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $20.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.