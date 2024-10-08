Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Upwork were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 186.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 306,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,115,000 after acquiring an additional 770,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $1,344,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,564.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $304,032.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,488,913.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,564.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.54. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

