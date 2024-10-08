Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Unitil worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $937.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Unitil had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

