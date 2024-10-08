Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 167,079 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,079 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Neogen were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 173.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 264.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at $156,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In related news, Director James P. Tobin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,489.00 and a beta of 1.21. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.83 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

