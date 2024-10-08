Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. New Street Research cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 107.93%. Analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

