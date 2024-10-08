Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of AMERISAFE worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,941,000 after buying an additional 97,280 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at about $23,251,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSF. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMERISAFE stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $913.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

