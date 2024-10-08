Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Emerald worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Emerald by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 280,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $862.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerald Announces Dividend

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Emerald had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 0.25%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

