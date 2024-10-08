Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 32,931 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Safehold worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 62.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 649,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,861,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,949,000 after purchasing an additional 141,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 38.83 and a current ratio of 38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.28 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

