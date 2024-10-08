Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 471,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,304.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOSL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AOSL

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

