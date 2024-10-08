Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,307 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Innoviva worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 45.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Innoviva by 25.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 34.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 439,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Innoviva by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 71,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of INVA stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 44.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

