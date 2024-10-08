Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,155 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,462,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after buying an additional 102,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.39 and a 12-month high of $121.49.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.