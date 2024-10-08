Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Blackbaud were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,728. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,728. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $245,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,376.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,193. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 197.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 18.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.