Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,632 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Scholastic worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter worth $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth $129,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Scholastic by 13.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Activity at Scholastic

In other news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 1,674 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,470.54. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Iole Lucchese bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scholastic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $734.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.35. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Scholastic Profile

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.