Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.28% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

