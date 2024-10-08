Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 81.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 1.8 %

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $80.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

