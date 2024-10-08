Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,537 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of A10 Networks worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,103,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,282,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in A10 Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 43,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after buying an additional 1,724,343 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 34,115 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATEN. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

