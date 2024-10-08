Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.36 and traded as high as $26.00. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 412,877 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $593.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.72 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $49,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

