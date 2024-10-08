Wise (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Stock Price Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 2,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 75,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Wise Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

