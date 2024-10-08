Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,633,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of DHI Group worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,653,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 344,014 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 145.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 388,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 230,323 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 223,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 68,938 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 59,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 215,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 million, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

