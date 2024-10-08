Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,602 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 123,838 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 4.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 210,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $21,626,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Li Auto by 58.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 2.6% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.66.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

