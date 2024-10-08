Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,863 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $1,335,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $3,289,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $2,268,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

