Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $816,000 Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Wabash National worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 353.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 240.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of WNC opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $813.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

