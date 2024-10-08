VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $7.10. VirnetX shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 15,299 shares trading hands.
VirnetX Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $26.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.
VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirnetX
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VirnetX
- What is a support level?
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.