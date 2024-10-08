VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $7.10. VirnetX shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 15,299 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $26.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VirnetX stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in VirnetX Holding Co. ( NYSE:VHC Free Report ) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.46% of VirnetX worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

