TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.58 and traded as high as $11.86. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 10,795,474 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TAL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,136.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $414.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.39 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Monolith Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Monolith Management Ltd now owns 904,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,812,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 282,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

