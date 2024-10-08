Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 100.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

BWB stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $386.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $70,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,235.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $70,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,235.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,383,473.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

