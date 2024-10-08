Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alight were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Alight by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alight by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Alight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alight by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.86. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.22 million. Analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ALIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

