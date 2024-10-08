Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.13 and traded as high as $101.00. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $100.21, with a volume of 9,714 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 70.55% and a return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 11.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Further Reading

