Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 795,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,333 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 3.2 %

ASAI stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASAI shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

