Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,282 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5,664.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 580,199 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,421 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,835,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 246,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Dupuy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,065. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Dupuy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,246.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $468.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 289.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

