Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $773,000 in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EQAL opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $637.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

